A 19-year-old Seattle woman was killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in SeaTac late Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman was driving north in the northbound lanes when a driver in a Ford Taurus heading south in the north lanes hit her Jeep head-on and her vehicle was immediately engulfed in flames, WSP said.

The alleged wrong-way driver has been taken into custody, the State Patrol said.