Two men were shot by a tenant in a Puyallup apartment complex after three armed intruders entered the residence intending to “commit a burglary or home invasion robbery,” Puyallup police said Wednesday.

Investigators believe that the two men who were shot, along with a third, were armed when they entered a Riverside Park Apartments unit around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Puyallup police said.

Once inside the residence in the 3100 block of East Main Avenue, the three men were confronted by an armed 19-year-old who fired multiple rounds at the intruders, police said.

“Officers arrived to find a very chaotic scene with two individuals having been shot and multiple reports of individuals and vehicles fleeing the area. The two individuals who had been shot, both of whom were males in their early 20s, were located some distance from each other,” police said on Twitter.

The two shooting victims were taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition, police said. The third suspect is being sought.

The following is an update on the double shooting investigation from overnight: On March 23, 2021, at approximately 10:50 pm, the Puyallup Police Department was dispatched to a shooting near the Riverside Park Apartments, 3107 East Main Avenue. pic.twitter.com/igtZEsqPtg — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) March 24, 2021

Police said investigators do not believe the incident is random or that there is a threat to public safety.

Puyallup police said the tenant’s self-defense claim will be evaluated to ensure it is within state law once criminal charges are filed against the armed intruders. Police said the 19-year-old is cooperating in the investigation.