The riders were stuck for about 10 minutes, including some who were upside down.
A carnival ride in Puyallup malfunctioned Monday afternoon, leaving riders dangling from their seats and prompting a rescue operation by firefighters.
Nineteen people were riding “El Nino” at the Washington State Fair, when it stopped moving around 6 p.m., said Stacy Howard, spokeswoman for the fair in Puyallup. The riders were stuck for about 10 minutes, including some who were upside down.
No one was injured, according to Central Pierce and Rescue.
The ride, which is owned by Funtastic Traveling Shows, will remain shut down pending an investigation by mechanics.
All fair rides are inspected multiple times a day, and every ride has a minimum of three rotations each morning before any guest can ride it, Howard said.
