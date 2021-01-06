A 17-year-old Marysville male died after being shot Tuesday evening, according to police.

Marysville police said they were on their way to a report of gunshots in the 5800 block of 116th Street Northeast when they were notified that a person had been shot. Police were initially told the teen may have been shot with a BB gun.

“When officers arrived, they located a male 17-year-old Marysville citizen suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach area,” police said.

The teen was transported to Providence Medical Center in Everett and taken into surgery where he died, police said.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in piecing together the events before and after the shooting, and request that anyone with home-surveillance cameras in the adjacent neighborhoods to the north and south of Marysville Pilchuck High School check their video footage.

“Please look for any suspicious activity between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on the evening of January 5th. More specifically, any activity involving male subjects walking or running in the area,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marysville Police Department at 360-363-8326.