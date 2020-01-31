A 17-year-old boy was killed in a head-on collision in Vancouver on Friday evening, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the crash near the 15000 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue just before 5 p.m., a statement from the sheriff’s office said. First responders had to pull the teenager from the Mercedes sedan he had been driving, the statement said.

He died at the scene.

Police said the Mercedes was traveling south on Northeast 72nd Avenue and crossed the centerline of the two-lane roadway before it collided with a Ford van traveling north.

The van’s driver, 27, of Battle Ground, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Officials are investigating the cause of the collision.

No further information about the teen was immediately available.