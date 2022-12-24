San Juan County is without power for the second time in less than 48 hours.

All 14,729 customers on the San Juan Islands lost power Saturday morning, according to an Orcas Power & Light Cooperative outage map.

The disruption occurred after a jumper on a transmission line owned and operated by Puget Sound Energy on the mainland snapped around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. That transmission line connects to the Bonneville Power Administration power station, feeding power to the islands.

The equipment failure was spotted Saturday morning by a OPALCO worker who happened to be driving in Anacortes and noticed a flash sparking from a transmission line, shown in a video posted by the co-op later on social media. The spark occurred just as the county’s power went out, OPALCO officials said.

One of our team happened to be driving in Anacortes and noticed a flash right as our power was going out. See video for what we believe is the issue. This is line that @PudgetSoundEnergy manages and gives power out to the islands. #outages pic.twitter.com/LavX0MbVc5 — Orcas Power & Light (@OrcasPower) December 24, 2022

PSE estimates it will replace the snapped jumper by 5 p.m., said spokesperson Andrew Padula.

But it could take several more hours after that for the island to regain power, as the co-op must slowly bring the county back online or risk overloading the system, said OPALCO spokesperson Krista Bouchey.

Advertising

A different snapped jumper on the same transmission line was the cause of a countywide outage that impacted San Juan Islands residents Thursday evening. That outage was resolved for most residents by early Friday, Bouchey said.

It’s unclear what caused the jumpers to break, Padula said. With the region experiencing extreme cold temperatures over the last few days, energy demand has soared, “which can stress on equipment,” he said.

PSE crews are preemptively replacing the third jumper on the transmission line to avoid future power outages impacting the islands, Padula said.