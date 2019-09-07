A 15-year-old boy died in Lynnwood on Saturday afternoon in what police described as an accidental shooting.

When Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 2500 block of 204th Place Southwest, they found the teenager, who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Lifesaving measures were performed but the boy died at the scene, according to the release, which said there were “no outstanding suspects.”

The release provided no additional details, saying that the name of the victim, along with the cause and manner of his death, would be confirmed by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit were investigating Saturday evening.