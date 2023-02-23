REARDON, Wash. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by another teen at a home Wednesday west of Spokane, police said.

Reardan Police Chief Andy Manke identified the teen killed as Shadrach Hall-Turner, a student at Reardan High School, KREM-TV reported.

Manke said five teenage friends were playing video games when one of them revealed they brought a gun to the house. The police chief said the group played around with the gun before it fired, hitting Hall-Turner. Deputies arrived soon after a 911 call was made, but were not able to resuscitate the teen, police said.

After interviewing the other teens, a 16-year-old was arrested on investigation of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm, Manke said. He also said no adults were present at the time.