The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office charged 15 former members of a Washington State University fraternity Wednesday in the 2019 alcohol poisoning death of a student.

The charges filed Wednesday are related to the death of 19-year-old WSU freshman Samuel Martinez of Bellevue. Martinez died of acute alcohol intoxication on Nov. 12, 2019, after attending a fraternity event.

The former members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity were charged supplying liquor to minors at the fraternity event that was part of an initiation process, Prosecuting Attorney Denis P. Tracy said. Furnishing liquor to minors is a gross misdemeanor in Washington state punishable by up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

“While the charges may lead to some level of accountability, this is not justice,” Martinez’ family said in a statement Wednesday. “It does not bring us closure.”

The family said they are disappointed that none of the men will be charged with hazing, as the statute of limitations for the charge to expire. The family said hazing should be considered a felony in Washington.

Martinez’ mother Jolayne Houtz wrote in a Seattle Times op-ed that universities should make the disciplinary history of fraternities public and exercise more oversight. Houtz is a former Seattle Times reporter.

“What happened the night Sam died was not an isolated incident,” the family’s statement said.

On the night before Martinez died, he consumed the bulk of a half-gallon of rum and became unconscious. No one called for medics until 8:30 the next morning. The Whitman County Coroner ruled that the death was accidental.

In 2020, Martinez’s parents filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the university and the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, which he was pledging to join.

In February, The Pullman Police Department recommended hazing charges for two WSU students, including a frat member who acted as a “big brother” to Martinez. Police also recommended misdemeanor charges for seven fraternity members involved with the heavy drinking that led to Martinez’s death and charges for furnishing alcohol for the remaining five fraternity members.

Pullman Police Department officer Jake Opgenorth said investigators didn’t feel there was enough evidence for a prosecutor to prove manslaughter beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.