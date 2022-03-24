Three teenagers are in custody in connection with an armed carjacking in White Center on Wednesday that ended in a car collision that left a 14-year-old girl critically injured, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A group of teenagers with a gun carjacked a man in White Center before 1 p.m. and took off in the car, according to Capt. Tim Meyer.

Deputies saw the stolen car about an hour later and started following, but did not pursue the teens when they sped off, Meyer said.

The car crashed shortly later, near South 118th Street and Glendale Way South. Three teenage males got out of the car and took off, Meyer said, leaving behind a girl in critical condition.

All three teens, who were wearing ski masks, were quickly taken into custody and a gun that one of the teens threw into a bush was recovered, Meyer said.

He called it a “very chaotic scene” and said it was unclear if the girl was involved in the initial carjacking. Detectives, Meyer said, believe she may have been picked up by the other teens in the first hour of their ride in the stolen car.

An investigation is underway.