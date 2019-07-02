A 14-year-old was fatally shot overnight Monday in Federal Way, and police are looking to speak with another 14-year-old who was there, according to local news reports.

Police responded shortly after midnight to a shooting at an apartment building in the 32000 block of 46th Place Southwest, Q13 reports.

They found a 14-year-old boy dead, the station reported.

Police said they are searching for another 14-year-old believed to have been present when the shooting happened, Q13 reports. The other people in the apartment at the time were not hurt and are cooperating with detectives.

Detectives told Q13 they believe the shooting might have been accidental and caused by a teen’s mishandling of a firearm.