A 14-year-old was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Federal Way, and police are looking to speak with another 14-year-old who was there.

Officers were called just after midnight Tuesday to an apartment in the 32000 block of 46th Place Southwest, where they found the teenager dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Kurt Schwan, spokesperson for the Federal Way Police Department.

Schwan wrote in an email that the victim had been with another 14-year-old boy when the shooting occurred. Schwan said preliminary information indicates the shooting may have been an accident that resulted from mishandling the gun.

He said the other people who were in the apartment at the time are cooperating with the investigation and that police are looking for the other 14-year-old.