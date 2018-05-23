The fire threatened multiple homes and burned up to the U.S. Army's Yakima Training Center but no structures were lost.
SELAH, Yakima County — Authorities say 14 vehicles were destroyed in a brush fire in central Washington.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the fire scorched about a half square mile near Selah on Tuesday.
Selah Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lange says the fire threatened multiple homes and burned up to the U.S. Army’s Yakima Training Center but no structures were lost.
He says no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.