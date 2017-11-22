Dr. Nancy Goldov, a Seattle psychologist, has a few tips about how to avoid too much stress this holiday week.

Ah, good old stress.

There’s the regular daily strain of living and then there’s the added agony of holidays that seem — for some — to bring almost certain added difficulties.

So, with Thanksgiving (and all those relatives) just around the corner, we turned for tips to Dr. Nancy Goldov, a Seattle psychologist and the public education campaign coordinator for the Washington State Psychological Association.

She’s compiled a list of relatively easy things to do that will hopefully smooth your path a little as we begin the long trudge toward the end of the year:

1. Change it up, and feel free to move when you want to. Move to different spaces in the room, mill about, step outside by yourself or with one other person and take a walk.

2. Don’t add any more stress or anxiety to what is already happening. Practice not reacting.

3. Put yourself in a good mood before you go.

4. Have a picture of a favorite person in your coat that you can look at, anytime.

5. Find your funny bone in the situation. Touch in with your sense of humor about the stressful situation.

6. Do something different and think about how you to want to feel tomorrow.

7. Focus conversation on the positive and creative aspects of your life and be curious about others. Ask questions and listen.

8. Bring your favorite board game that you know will help you relax, calm down and have a good time.

9. Pay attention to the physical space and your tendency to feel crowded. According to Hans Seyle (1978), “interpersonal contact is supportive, as long as the people know they have the space to get away from each other whenever they want to.”

10. Bring a small notebook and pen and if something stresses you out take a moment to step away from the conversation to write it down to think about later.

11. Plan something special for yourself after Thanksgiving and go into events knowing that there’s a treat waiting for you.

12. Consider multiple perspectives when you are experiencing stress, even knowing that still later you might view the stressful situation differently.

13. Practice avoiding intense and reactive comments. Here are a few sentence starters to help you remove yourself when you need to or want to talk to someone else or change the subject

a. “I need to step away for a few minutes.”

b. “The best thing about what you said was____yet, I think ____.”

c. “With all due respect to your opinion, I …”

d. “What do you mean by that?”