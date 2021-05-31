TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen people were stranded and many were rescued after two boats became stuck on mud on the Oregon coast over the weekend.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Tillamook Fire Department responded to a report of boats stranded on mud in Tillamook Bay at about 10 p.m. Saturday, KPTV reported. Thirteen were involved and some were attempting to swim back to shore.

The sheriff’s office says crews reached the boats and got the four “younger and coldest victims” onboard. They were taken to medical personnel at Memaloose Boat Ramp. Four other people were brought back across the shore by a second rescue boat. The remaining five people successfully swam across before first responders arrived.

Three people were taken to Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital for treatment for hypothermia.

On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to bring boat owners to their vessels but the water was too low. The sheriff’s office said they would try again in the afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the tidal exchange in Tillamook County bays and estuaries can be dramatic and boats regularly get stranded on mud and sand bars.