The spill of a radioactive substance near Harborview Medical Center contaminated 13 people Thursday night.

A Seattle Fire Department hazmat team secured the area at the corner of Terry Avenue and Terrace Street on First Hill.

There is no threat to the public from the radioactive material, which was being transported from the Harborview Medical Center Research and Training Building, said Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said 10 people who were exposed are in Harborview’s emergency room Friday morning. All are in satisfactory condition.

The breach happened as the radioactive substance, Cesium-137, was being transported out of what the Fire Department was told is a research building, said Tinsley.

Tinsley said the people exposed were contract workers, custodians and people at the scene. No firefighters tested positive for exposure.

Most of the people contaminated are contract workers and a few are Harborview employees, Gregg said.