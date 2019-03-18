The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

A 12-year-old child suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in White Center Monday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The collision occurred at Southwest 110th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest around 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Abbott said.

The road was closed Monday night as detectives investigated.