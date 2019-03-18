The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A 12-year-old child suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in White Center Monday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The collision occurred at Southwest 110th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest around 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Abbott said.

The road was closed Monday night as detectives investigated.

Most Read Local Stories

Asia Fields: afields@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @asiakmfields.