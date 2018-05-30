CLE ELUM, Wash. — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl who was accidentally shot while target shooting north of Cle Elum has died.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sydney Darnell was taken off life support on Monday.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says Darnell placed a loaded rifle on a railing on Sunday when she went to check her target and was struck in the head by a bullet when the gun went off.
The sheriff’s office says preliminary investigation shows the girl’s mother’s boyfriend Sean Frick noticed the rifle was loaded with the hammer pulled back and the gun went off when he tried to release the hammer.
The sheriff’s office says after the girl was shot, her mother, Kiara Darnell, called 911 while Frick performed CPR.
She was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Kiara Darnell and her daughter are from Arlington and were visiting Frick when the shooting occurred.
The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, the Kittitas County Coroner and the King County Medical Examiner.