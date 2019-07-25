A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after reportedly being shot in the head in Kitsap County Thursday night, according to officials.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies received a report that a boy had a significant head injury around 8:30 p.m., said sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Scott Wilson. The report came from the 9300 block of Northwest Dishman Road, which is in Central Kitsap west of Silverdale.

Deputies found that the boy appeared to have a gunshot wound, Wilson said. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where he was in critical condition Thursday night, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

The sheriff’s office did not release further details Thursday night.