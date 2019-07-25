A 12-year-old boy died at Harborview Medical Center early Friday after he was found with a gunshot wound in Kitsap County the night before, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a boy had a significant head injury around 8:30 p.m., said sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Scott Wilson. The report came from a residence in Central Kitsap west of Silverdale.
Deputies found that the boy appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head, Wilson said. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where he was in critical condition Thursday night, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg. He died early Friday.
Deputies found a handgun at the scene. Wilson said Friday that detectives do not believe any criminal action was involved and that evidence suggests the boy suffered a self-inflicted injury.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.