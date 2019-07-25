A 12-year-old boy died at Harborview Medical Center early Friday after he was found with a gunshot wound in Kitsap County the night before, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a boy had a significant head injury around 8:30 p.m., said sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Scott Wilson. The report came from a residence in Central Kitsap west of Silverdale.

Deputies found that the boy appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head, Wilson said. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where he was in critical condition Thursday night, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg. He died early Friday.

How to find help If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Deputies found a handgun at the scene. Wilson said Friday that detectives do not believe any criminal action was involved and that evidence suggests the boy suffered a self-inflicted injury.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.