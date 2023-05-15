MOUNT ST. HELENS — A dozen people and a dog were evacuated by helicopter from an observatory near Mount St. Helens after a landslide blocked a nearby highway.

The state Department of Transportation said Monday that Highway 504 near Mount St. Helens was closed in both directions after a landslide Sunday night.

The King County Sheriff’s Air Support Unit said on Twitter around 11 a.m. that the unit had just finished evacuations from the Johnston Ridge Observatory near the volcano.

State transportation officials said Monday afternoon the road remained closed in both directions at the seasonal gate near milepost 45 and that drivers should plan for an extended closure.

The road might have sustained significant structural damage, officials said.

On May 18, 1980, the volcano erupted, leaving 57 people dead or missing. Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument since then has become a world-class outdoor laboratory for the study of volcanoes, ecosystems and forestry, in addition to a recreational and tourist destination.