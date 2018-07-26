Testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that all of the cases are genetically linked to the same strain of the virus.
PUYALUP, Wash. (AP) — Health officials say they have 12 confirmed cases of Hepatitis C linked to an outbreak at a Puyallup hospital.
Experts from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced four new confirmed cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases up to 12.
Testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that all of the cases are genetically linked to the same strain of the virus.
The outbreak at Puyallup’s Good Samaritan Hospital was announced April 30.
Former nurse Cora Weberg was a suspect in the outbreak since all of the infected patients received intravenous injections from her.
She has denied infecting the patients.
Last month, experts from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said the source of the outbreak remains unclear.