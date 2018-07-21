The girl was unable to escape on her own due to a disability, officials said.

The 11-year-old girl rescued from a Graham house fire Friday has died, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

The girl was taken from the burning home in the 4300 block of 293rd Street Court by firefighters after they arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

The girl was unable to escape on her own due to a disability, officials said. She was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she died.

Her 80-year-old grandmother was not home when the fire broke out. She’d briefly left to buy groceries and returned to find the fire raging, said Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.