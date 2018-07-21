The girl was unable to escape on her own due to a disability, officials said.
The 11-year-old girl rescued from a Graham house fire Friday has died, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.
The girl was taken from the burning home in the 4300 block of 293rd Street Court by firefighters after they arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.
The girl was unable to escape on her own due to a disability, officials said. She was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she died.
Her 80-year-old grandmother was not home when the fire broke out. She’d briefly left to buy groceries and returned to find the fire raging, said Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'It's surreal': Seattle's Pike Place Fish Market sold to fish-throwing employees WATCH
- Ballard's homelessness quadrupled last year, and anger is spilling over
- Downtown Seattle bus station closes for good Saturday. Here’s where to find the buses
- Orcas have returned to Puget Sound, and they’ve never faced a bigger menace | Danny Westneat
- Wildfire closes I-90 east of Ellensburg; westbound lanes and one eastbound lane reopen
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.