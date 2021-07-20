A 10-year-old girl is dead and a 12-year-old girl was airlifted with critical injuries after a woman suffered a medical event, drove off U.S. Highway 101 and struck them on the Olympic Peninsula Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred at about 1 p.m. at mile marker 153 in Jefferson County near the town of Queets.

Charlene Bradshaw, 67, of Lake Stevens, was driving north in a 2003 Toyota RAV4 when she suffered a medical emergency, lost consciousness and drifted off the right shoulder and partly into an irrigation ditch. The girls, both Queets residents, were standing in a grassy area of a pullout off the northbound shoulder. The vehicle came out of the ditch, struck the girls and then continued north of the pullout, according to the state patrol. It came to rest in a ditch.

The 10-year-old girl died at the scene. The 12-year-old girl was transported to Community Hospital before being airlifted to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Center in Tacoma.

Bradshaw was taken to Community Hospital as a precaution.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, according to State Patrol, which has listed the cause of the crash as a medical emergency.