Ten people have been hospitalized after a vehicle left running in a garage sent carbon-monoxide fumes into several townhouses early Sunday morning in Redmond, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at 1:16 a.m. in the 16400 block of Northeast 91st Street and found that numerous people had been sickened by carbon-monoxide fumes in the attached townhouses. Six victims were found in one townhouse, police said in a news release.

Police cleared the townhouses and searched for additional victims. A total of 10 people in various stages of consciousness were taken to four hospitals, including Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Redmond police Capt. Ron Harding said there was a party going on in the townhouse and that one of the partiers apparently left their vehicle running in the garage. He one of the other people in the townhouse noticed something was amiss and called 911.

The condition of the 10 victims was not immediately known. Harding said police officers had to carry at least four individuals from the townhouse.