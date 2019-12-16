A driver was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs after crashing a van into a crowded Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, injuring 13 people, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the Five Corners Shopping Center, 15700 block of First Avenue South.

A 2-year-old boy, the child’s 41-year-old grandfather and a man in his 30s were critically injured, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. They were taken to Harborview Medical Center, and the mother of the child, who was in the store but not injured, is there with her family, Abbott said.

The rest of the injured were taken to local hospitals, some as a precaution, Abbott said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman shoplifted from the store and got into the passenger seat of the van. The driver then accelerated forward at a high speed, hitting an unoccupied car before careening into the store, Abbott said.

“It’s unknown exactly why at this time,” Abbott said.

Shoppers fled the store as the van hit multiple people and pinned a stroller the 2-year-old was in against items in the store, Abbott said. The child had to be pulled out by responders.

The driver, who is around 40, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs. The female passenger was arrested on an unrelated warrant, Abbott said.

Detectives were at the scene Monday night and will review surveillance footage.

A vehicle crashed into the Ross in Burien 15700 BLK 1 AVE S. 4 patients critical, 6 others being treated. I’m heading to the scene and will update when I arrive. — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) December 17, 2019

At the scene, a white van could be seen inside the store, surrounded by glass. The Ross store typically closes around 10 p.m., but was scheduled to remain open until 1:30 a.m. for holiday shoppers.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.