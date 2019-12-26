Ten people, including children, were injured in a collision at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Key Peninsula in Pierce County.

Highway 302 on the Purdy Sand Spit was blocked in both directions for about two hours after the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.

All 10 people who were injured were able to get out of their vehicles on their own, the Key Peninsula Fire Department wrote on social media. Nine of the 10 were taken to local hospitals, the fire department wrote. KING 5 reported that many of those injured were children.