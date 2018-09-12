All 10 of the businesses in the strip mall have been damaged by fire or smoke, a Kirkland Fire Department spokesman said.

Share story

By

Nearly a dozen businesses have been damaged by a fire Wednesday morning at a Kirkland strip mall.

The fire appears to have started inside the Rose Hill Cleaners on Northeast 85th Street near 128th Avenue Northeast, a Kirkland Fire Department spokesman tells KIRO. The fire was reported about 3 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

All 10 of the strip-mall businesses have been damaged by fire or smoke, Fire Department spokesman Tim Day tells KIRO.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The fire caused the closure of 85th Street Northeast between 116th and 128th Avenue Northeast.

Seattle Times staff