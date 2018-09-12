All 10 of the businesses in the strip mall have been damaged by fire or smoke, a Kirkland Fire Department spokesman said.
Nearly a dozen businesses have been damaged by a fire Wednesday morning at a Kirkland strip mall.
The fire appears to have started inside the Rose Hill Cleaners on Northeast 85th Street near 128th Avenue Northeast, a Kirkland Fire Department spokesman tells KIRO. The fire was reported about 3 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
All 10 of the strip-mall businesses have been damaged by fire or smoke, Fire Department spokesman Tim Day tells KIRO.
The fire caused the closure of 85th Street Northeast between 116th and 128th Avenue Northeast.
