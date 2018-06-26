About 160 people had gathered in front of the detention center to protest immigration-enforcement policies.

Ten people were arrested Tuesday evening outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, according to Tacoma police.

About 160 people had gathered in front of the detention center, which holds undocumented immigrants detained by the federal government during deportation proceedings, said Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

About 40 of the people protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy outside the detention center blocked the roadway leading to the facility, Cool said.

A Tacoma officer responded in his patrol car about 9:10 p.m. to ask the protesters to move out of the way. One person with a shopping cart jumped in front of the patrol car and refused to move, Cool said. Others in the group began to surround the officer’s car, so he called for backup.

An officer was trying to arrest the man with the shopping cart when another man jumped onto the officer’s back, Cool said.

Of the 10 people arrested, the man who jumped onto the officer’s back was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, the man with the shopping cart and another were arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, and seven more were arrested for failing to disperse, Cool said.

About 25 officers responded to the scene, she added.