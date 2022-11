A person is in critical condition after a basement fire in the 3000 block of Northwest 71st Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews are responding to a basement fire in a residence at the 3000 Block of NW 71st St. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 12, 2022

The call for the fire came in around 2:21 p.m. The fire is under investigation, according to the department, and the person was rescued from the home before being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

People are advised to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.