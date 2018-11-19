The Kitsap Airporter bus was headed west on Highway 16 with no one on board except the driver, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of a Kitsap Airporter shuttle bus died Monday after the vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
The bus was headed west on Highway 16 with no one on board except the driver, according to a tweet from Chelsea Hodgson, a spokeswoman for Washington State Patrol. No other injuries were reported.
After a brief closure, the left lane of the road near the site of the accident has reopened, according to Hodgson.
