The driver of a Kitsap Airporter shuttle bus died Monday after the vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

The bus was headed west on Highway 16 with no one on board except the driver, according to a tweet from Chelsea Hodgson, a spokeswoman for Washington State Patrol. No other injuries were reported.

After a brief closure, the left lane of the road near the site of the accident has reopened, according to Hodgson.