The Kitsap Airporter bus was headed west on Highway 16 with no one on board except the driver, according to the State Patrol.

Agueda Pacheco-Flores
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The driver of a Kitsap Airporter shuttle bus died Monday after the vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

The bus was headed west on Highway 16 with no one on board except the driver, according to a tweet from Chelsea Hodgson, a spokeswoman for Washington State Patrol. No other injuries were reported.

After a brief closure, the left lane of the road near the site of the accident has reopened, according to Hodgson.

Agueda Pacheco-Flores: apacheco@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @AguedaPachecOh.