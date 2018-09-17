WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Police say one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Walla Walla.
KEPR-TV reports three Walla Police Department officers were placed on administrative leave after the fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday night.
The Walla Walla Police Department says the officers were responding to a report of a suicidal person armed with a firearm.
According to the department, the person was inside a vehicle when officers arrived.
The department says after a short police pursuit, the person stopped and exited the vehicle while armed.
Officials say the person refused to follow officer commands.
The department says three officers discharged their firearms in response to a perceived threat posed by the person.
The Tri-Cities Metro Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting.
Information from: KEPR-TV, http://www.keprtv.com/