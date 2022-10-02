One person was critically injured after a car was hit by a train in Kent Sunday afternoon.

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a car had been hit by a train.

There was one person in the car, according to Pat Pawlak, division chief for the fire department. That person had critical injuries and was taken by King County Medic 1 and Puget Sound Fire to a Seattle hospital. Pawlak did not have any information about the age or gender of the injured person or the vehicle that was hit.

The department did not have any details about the circumstances that led to the collision. The Kent police department could not be reached for comment Sunday.

On Saturday night, a car was hit and pushed by a train after getting stuck on the tracks in Edmonds, according to KIRO-TV.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle accidentally turned onto the tracks. The driver was able to get out of the car before it was hit by the train. There were no reported injuries.

The Edmonds police and fire departments could not be reached Sunday.