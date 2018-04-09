MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — One person and a cat died in a mobile-home fire early Monday morning.

KOMO-TV reports that officials at Snohomish County Fire District 1 say the fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Monday at Young’s Mobile Home Park in the 5500 block of 242nd St. S.W.

It was originally believed to be just a fence fire.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

