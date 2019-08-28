Searchers have located one of two men who did not return on time from a hike in the North Cascades, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The hiker is being taken to a hospital via helicopter in unknown condition but severely dehydrated, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe. Search-and-rescue crews are continuing to search for the second hiker.

David James and Marshall “Buster” Cabe started their trek down the Downey Creek Trail, about 18 miles east of Darrington, on Aug. 16. They had enough food and supplies to last them a week and were supposed to return Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The hikers’ families reported them missing Monday.

