Searchers located two men Wednesday who did not return on time from a hike in the North Cascades, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

David James, 59, and Marshall “Buster” Cabe, 64, were found near Sulphur Creek, about a mile and a half away from the Downey Creek trailhead where they started their trip on Aug. 16.

James was located by searchers around 2 p.m. and was flown to Cascade Valley Hospital via helicopter, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. He was severely dehydrated and said they had been out of food for five days, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe. James told rescuers he didn’t think he would have survived another 24 hours.

Cabe was found about an hour later by searchers on the ground. He was flown out by helicopter and taken home, according to the statement.

James and Cabe were supposed to return from their hiking trip on Friday. Their families called 911 when they hadn’t returned by Monday.