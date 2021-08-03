Two men were seriously injured, one fatally, after getting hit by a pickup in Lynnwood early Tuesday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 16900 block of 13th Avenue West around 1:40 a.m., where they found two victims, both 20-year-old men, the sheriff’s office said. They were both suffering life-threatening injuries when deputies arrived.

One of the men was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, where he later died of his injuries. The other was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. No further information about his condition was available Tuesday.

The driver of the truck, a 64-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are searching for details of what led to the crash, but they believe the two men were in a group of five young adults who were riding bicycles, scooters and skateboards on 13th Avenue West when the collision occurred.

The road was closed temporarily for several hours while detectives investigated.

No further information was immediately available.