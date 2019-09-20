ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — One person has been killed after an Amtrak train heading to Seattle crashed into a truck parked on the tracks in the town of Athol, Idaho.

Officials for Amtrak say none of the 234 passengers or crew members on the train were injured in the crash early Friday morning.

But an official for the Idaho State Police says the driver of the truck was killed. No one else was in the vehicle.

KREM-TV reported the train was traveling near 80 miles per hour when it crashed into the truck parked on Highway 54 in Athol.

Amtrak says the train, which originated in Chicago, was delayed about two hours by the crash, which occurred around 1 a.m.