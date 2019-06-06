One person was killed after a dump truck collided with an SUV Thursday morning on Highway 530 near the Oso Landslide Memorial, a Washington State Patrol spokeswoman said.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene in the 9 a.m. collision that shut the highway, said Trooper Heather Axtman. No further information about the victim was available.

The dump truck driver was not injured, she said.

The Oso memorial marks the site where 43 people were killed in a massive landslide on March 22, 2014. A permanent, $6 million memorial is planned for the site.

Highway 530 has been renamed “Oso Slide Memorial Highway.”