A person was killed Saturday morning on Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace when their vehicle struck a mattress on the freeway, swerved, then was hit by a semitruck, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Northbound I-5 was fully blocked between the northbound off- and on-ramps at 220th Street Southwest, with motorists being diverted around the scene.

The State Patrol received a call at 6:35 a.m. about a “truck losing a mattress in the roadway,” said patrol spokesperson Trooper Jacob Kennett. The caller reported that the truck had pulled over to the shoulder but gave no description of the truck, Kennett said.

Minutes later, a Nissan Maxima traveling north struck the mattress, Kennett said. The driver lost control, swerved to the right across traffic lanes, then left into the path of a semitruck, which hit the driver’s door.

Just before the collision occurred an unknown truck lost a mattress in the roadway which was a major contributing factor in this incident. The truck was reported to have pulled over to the right shoulder in the area of the incident around 6:35 a.m. this morning. pic.twitter.com/cbPH59bIfY — Trooper Jacob Kennett (@wspd7pio) March 12, 2022

The driver died at the scene, Kennett said.

The patrol is working to confirm the identity of the person, he said, and is seeking information about the truck that apparently lost the mattress. The truck could be a small, older, dark pickup with wood-sided bed racks, carrying various household items, according to Kennett. The patrol’s tip line is 360-654-1204.

Detectives were arriving at the scene at 9 a.m. The freeway could remain blocked until before or after the noon hour.