A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near 12400 Admiralty Way in Everett on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

A search for the suspect was conducted using K9s and drones, but there was no indication he had been found. The man was last seen running north from the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 male with short hair, wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

Initially, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting as a homicide, but a spokesperson later said the statement was issued in error, and the victim of Sunday’s shooting was clinging to life at an Everett hospital, KIRO 7 was first to report.

Sunday’s shooting came on the heels of a separate fatal shooting 25 miles farther south in Snohomish County on Saturday. In that incident, a man died after being shot in the 21100 block of Gun Club Road. A suspect was soon arrested.