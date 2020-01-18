A man was killed and two people were seriously injured in an early morning crash Saturday on Rainier Avenue South, according to Seattle Police.

The crash involving two vehicles happened near Rainier Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street around 3 a.m.

The male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, according to police.

Firefighters extricated the two injured people, a 46-year-old male driver and 25-year-old man, who were trapped in two separate vehicles at the scene, said Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley. Both were in serious condition, Tinsley said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, the department said.