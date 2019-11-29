A driver hit four pedestrians on a sidewalk along Aurora Avenue North with her car Friday afternoon, killing one and injuring the others, and then tried to flee the scene, according to Seattle Police.

The woman was driving in the northbound lanes near North 40th Street when she struck the pedestrians around 1 p.m. Her car hit a pole and rolled back into the roadway, coming to a rest by the median, said Seattle Police spokesman Patrick Michaud. The driver got out of the car with minor injuries and ran away, he said.

A witness followed the woman and pointed her out to officers, Michaud said. Police have not determined whether impairment was a factor and are taking the driver to Harborview Medical Center for a blood draw, he said.

One person was declared dead at the scene and the three others were taken to Harborview, said Seattle Fire spokesman Lance Garland. The injured include a 35-year-old man and 25-year-old man in critical condition and a 63-year-old man in stable condition, he said.

A dog escaped from the crash and has not been located, according to Seattle Fire.

Police estimate northbound lanes leading to North 40th Street will be closed through the evening. Northbound traffic was being diverted Friday afternoon at Bridge Way North, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation, which is warning drivers to expect delays.