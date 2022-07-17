Seattle police are investigating a shooting outside a Capitol Hill nightclub early Sunday that injured one man and damaged several businesses.

The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Pine Street at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police officers already in the area heard gunshots and saw vehicles flee the scene, SPD Detective Valerie Carson said.

At 2:45 a.m., a 35-year-old man showed up at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg, Carson said. He told authorities he had been shot near a night club on the 1200 block of Pine Street.

Carson said detectives recovered more than 50 shell casings and an unregistered gun from the scene of the shooting.