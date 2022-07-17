By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seattle police are investigating a shooting outside a Capitol Hill nightclub early Sunday that injured one man and damaged several businesses.

The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Pine Street at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police officers already in the area heard gunshots and saw vehicles flee the scene, SPD Detective Valerie Carson said.

At 2:45 a.m., a 35-year-old man showed up at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg, Carson said. He told authorities he had been shot near a night club on the 1200 block of Pine Street.

Carson said detectives recovered more than 50 shell casings and an unregistered gun from the scene of the shooting.

Omar Shaikh Rashad: orashad@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @omarsrashad.

