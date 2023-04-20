A person was found dead after a vacant commercial building caught fire in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood Thursday morning.

Seattle Fire crews responded to the fire on the 3500 block of Rainier Avenue South shortly after 9 a.m. The fire was fully extinguished at about 10 a.m.

During a search of the building, firefighters found a dead person in the building, the department said.

Seattle police and the King County Medical Examiner are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.