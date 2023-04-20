A person was found dead after a vacant commercial building caught fire in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood Thursday morning.
Seattle Fire crews responded to the fire on the 3500 block of Rainier Avenue South shortly after 9 a.m. The fire was fully extinguished at about 10 a.m.
During a search of the building, firefighters found a dead person in the building, the department said.
Seattle police and the King County Medical Examiner are investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
