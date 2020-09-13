A three-car collision on East Marginal Way South on Sunday evening left one man dead at the scene and a woman in serious condition.

The Seattle Fire Department said on social media that a 56-year-old woman had been transported to Harborview Medical Center. Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said she was in serious condition.

The Seattle Police Department said just after 8 p.m. that detectives were on the scene of the crash, at the busy intersection of First Avenue South and East Marginal Way South, which was closed in both directions for the investigation.