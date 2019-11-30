One person was killed and 18 were displaced Saturday by an early-morning fire in a SeaTac apartment building.

Fire crews were called at 6:20 a.m. to a 10-unit building in the 200 block of 30th Avenue South, where they found smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor.

Not long after, crews were called to another fire in a vacant building on the 2400 block of the same street. There had been a fire on a deck there Friday, which had been put out, but apparently had smoldered and restarted Saturday morning, said Puget Sound Fire spokesman Joe Root.

The two fires were not related or considered suspicious, Root said.

“Not at this point,” he said, adding that investigators had just gotten started.

It is not known yet whether the victim was male or female, and what started the fatal fire is still undetermined, Root said.

The fire was contained by 6:40 a.m., and the victim was found under debris that fell from the ceiling, Root said.

Displaced residents were being kept at a Des Moines fire station. Three of the apartment units were vacant.