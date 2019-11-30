A woman died and 18 people were displaced Saturday by an early-morning fire in a SeaTac apartment building.

Fire crews were called at 6:20 a.m. to a 10-unit building in the 20000 block of 30th Avenue South, where they found smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor. The fire was contained by 6:40 a.m. The woman was found under debris that fell from the ceiling, according to Puget Sound Fire spokesman Joe Root.

Not long after, crews were called to fire in a vacant building on the 22400 block of 30th Avenue South in Des Moines. There had been a fire on a deck there Friday, which had been put out, but apparently had smoldered and restarted Saturday morning, said Root.

The two fires were not related or considered suspicious. “Same street, 20 blocks apart, no connection,” he said.

Investigators were still searching Saturday afternoon for the cause of the SeaTac fire, which started in the apartment where the woman was found.

Displaced residents were gathered at a Des Moines fire station, and the Red Cross found temporary housing for those who needed it.

Three of the building’s units were vacant.