A man was found dead inside a house that caught fire in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 7000 block of Ravenna Avenue Northeast around 1 p.m. Flames and smoke engulfed the home.

When firefighters were able to enter the home, they found the man on the first floor, said Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley. Two other people were in the home at the time, but they were able to get out, she said.

A woman from the home was taken to the hospital in stable condition, along with a firefighter who suffered minor injuries, Tinsley said. The other occupant of the house did not need medical treatment.

The fire was under control by 1:45 p.m. Investigators were working to determine the fire’s cause. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death.